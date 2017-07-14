Manipur ‘encounter killings’: Overruling Centre and Army, Supreme Court orders CBI probe into over 200 cases

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a CBI investigation into the alleged extra-judicial killings by security forces in Manipur, reported news agency PTI. Overruling objections by the government and the Army, the apex court sought the central agency’s response within two weeks. The Army, Assam Rifles and the Manipur Police are accused of fake encounter killings in 1,528 cases from 2000 to 2012 in the insurgency-hit state.
A bench, comprising Justices M B Lokur and U U Lalit, directed the CBI director to form a team of officers to conduct the probe. In April, 282 cases were referred to the SC for verification, prompting the bench to direct the Centre to distinguish those related to the armed forces, including the Army and Assam Rifles. Similarly, it had asked the Manipur government to examine and segregate the related to the local police.
“The state of Manipur will examine these 265 cases and segregate the cases of Manipur Police. Similarly, the Union of India will examine and segregate the cases related to the armed forces including Army and Assam Rifles,” the bench had said. Read: Govt to SC: Recall verdict on probe into Manipur encounters. Click here.
Based on a PIL, the SC in 2016 had directed a thorough probe into the alleged killings, observing that the use of “excessive or retaliatory force” by the armed forces or police was not permissible in “disturbed areas” under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Acts (AFSPA). It also noted that “democracy would be in grave danger” if citizens were killed merely on suspicions that they were enemies of the state.
In contention, the Centre said an internal enquiry conducted through the Human Rights Division of the Army and the Defence Ministry was already conducted. To this, the SC had said that it did not possess accurate and complete information on each of the 1,528 cases in the last 20 years.
The Army too had contended the SC’s decision saying it cannot be subjected to FIRs for carrying out anti-militancy operations in insurgency-prone areas like Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur.
(With inputs from PTI)
- Jul 14, 2017 at 1:24 pmThis is really surprising and shocking that the SC has deemed it fit to interfere with the Security and Terrotorial Integrity issues. Will it tolerate if the Government and Army were to interfere with the Judiciaryand start interfering with the dispensation of justice in this country ??? What nonsense is going on in this case ???? Will the SC be able to end 70 years of insurgency in Manipur?? The Government, Army and Local Paramilitary Forces have deemed it fit to carry out security operations If the SC has any better ideas then it should spell them out clearly. This will only serve in demoralising the Armed Forces. Hope the Government files a curative pe ion in this case and if it does not work then it would be better to defy the SC rather than risk demoralising the Armed Forces as they are the last line of defence for this nation.Reply
- Jul 14, 2017 at 1:41 pmIndia is mockery of democracy. Indian may not agree with it but the world knows what India practice. Indians do nt tolerate though they project themselves is a progressive and tolerant . every crime made by the Indian army will backfire one day and India will divide in to pieces. Hope Indians are realise their politician incapability to control the situation and help them .Reply
- Jul 14, 2017 at 1:15 pmthe army is Pious, Pure, Perfect !Reply