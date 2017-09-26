Overground worker of militants outfit held in Jammu and Kashmir

Only in Express
A joint team of the police and Army arrested Mushtaq Ahmad Najar - a resident of Sopore - from Waripora village of Handwara, 85 kms from here, a police official said.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published:September 26, 2017 7:15 pm
Security forces today apprehended a suspected overground worker of militants and recovered arms and explosives from his possession in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said. A joint team of the police and Army arrested Mushtaq Ahmad Najar – a resident of Sopore – from Waripora village of Handwara, 85 kms from here, a police official said.

He said two hand grenades, one pistol, one pistol magazine and eight rounds were recovered from Najar, who has been booked under relevant sections of the penal code.

