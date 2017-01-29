Over Rs 8 lakh stolen from ATM in east Delhi

Thieves have stolen Rs 8.62 lakh from an ATM in east Delhi’s Shakarpur area, police said on Monday. (Representational Image) Thieves have stolen Rs 8.62 lakh from an ATM in east Delhi’s Shakarpur area, police said on Monday. (Representational Image)

Thieves have stolen Rs 8.62 lakh from an ATM in east Delhi’s Shakarpur area, police said on Monday. The ATM machine was opened and the CCTV cameras have been broken and it might be possible that someone from the company, that has been tasked with replenishing the cash, might be involved, police said.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The company employees are being questioned in connection with the matter, they added. The theft came to light on Saturday when the employees of the company had come to the HDFC bank ATM in D-Block, Laxmi Nagar, to deposit the amount, police said.

They informed senior officials of the company who filed a police complaint.