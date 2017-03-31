Over Rs 1,095 crore spent on incomplete anicuts in Chhattisgarh: CAG report

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), placed before the Chhattisgarh Assembly on Thursday, has said that there has been Rs 1,095.74 crore worth of unfruitful expenditure on “incomplete anicuts”. This in a state where irrigation coverage is only about 30 per cent. The report said the anicuts could not be completed because of land disputes, land compensation issues, slow progress of work by contractors, and that the concerned department “neither resolved these bottlenecks to ensure completion nor assessed the damages to old structures and foundations of the anicuts”.

Criticising the state government for lack of any plan for management of water supply from the anicuts, it said that out of 72 sampled, 47 did not increase groundwater recharge as confirmed by the Central Ground Water Board, and 79 per cent of cultivable land was not irrigated due to lack of electric connections, distance of agricultural land from anicuts, excessive height of banks in nearby areas of anicuts etc.

On implementation of the RTE Act, Accountant General (Audit) B K Mohanty said that under the APJ Abdul Kalam Shiksha Gunvatta Abhiyan survey conducted by the government, only 25 per cent of total schools achieved grade A, while 12 per cent were placed at grade D.

An audit on “medical education” revealed that the state government “did not prepare any comprehensive plan to bring down the adverse doctor patient ratio.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now