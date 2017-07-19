‘Over last 3 yrs, 26 NDA cadets declared medically unfit due to injuries’

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre

REPLYING to a query by a Rajya Sabha member, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said on Tuesday that 26 NDA cadets have been declared medically unfit and withdrawn from training due to injuries during the last three years and the current year. Bhamre gave the information in a written reply to Parimal Nathwani, a Rajya Sabha member.

As per the reply, the number of cadets declared ‘medically unfit’ are as follows per term: Spring Term 2014 (5), Autumn Term 2014 (1), Spring Term 2015 (7), Autumn Term 2015 (4), Spring Term 2016 (1), Autumn Term 2016 (6), Spring Term 2017 (2), Autumn Term 2017 (NIL). The reply also said, “NDA cadets who are medically boarded out are not being granted Ex-servicemen (ESM) status, as the cadets are not yet commissioned as officers and, therefore, are not counted as ‘servicemen.’ Government is implementing schemes for the welfare of NDA cadets.”

“Following schemes are being implemented: Ex-gratia awards in cases of disablement:- the cadet on being medically boarded out is entitled for following benefits: ex-gratia amount rs 3500 per month. ex-gratia disability award rs 6,300 per month for 100 per cent disability, constant attendance allowance Rs 3,000 pm for 100 per cent disability as recommended in invalidating medical board. army group insurance fund cover for nda cadets: disability Rs 7.5 lakh for 100 per cent disability proportionately reduced to Rs1.5 lakh for 20 per cent disability,” he added.

“Preference in Employment in the Government Jobs: Cadets who are invalidated out on medical grounds attributable to military training are accorded Priority-1 for the purpose of employment in Government service. The cadet consequent to his injury is provided free medical treatment in Military Hospital, Command Hospital and Research and Referral Hospital, Delhi,” read the reply. “A cadet is only invalidated out in the medical board, if he does not recover from the injury and is found unfit for further military training with the aforesaid treatment. The data on expenditure incurred on such treatment is not maintained,” it added.

