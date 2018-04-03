‘Over half of BSF border posts in Rajasthan do not have piped water supply’

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

More than half of the BSF border posts in Rajasthan do not have piped water supply and water is being provided to these posts through tankers, the Centre informed Parliament on Tuesday. Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the Border Security Force (BSF) was “manning 293 border outposts (BoPs) along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan, out of which water supply is available in 129 BoPs through pipelines”.

This included 31 BoPs, where works related to drinking water supply were approved under the annual action plan of the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) in 2014-15, he added.

“Sufficient water supply is being made available to the remaining BoPs through water tankers,” Rijiju said. The minister was asked whether the BSF personnel, guarding the 270-km-long Indo-Pak border in western Rajasthan, were grappling with a drinking water crisis.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App