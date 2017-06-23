Over 82,500 people affected by floods in Assam

With heavy rainfall in the state, residents of Guwahati are suffering from floods, caused mostly due to a poor network of clogged and unscientifically constructed drains. (File) With heavy rainfall in the state, residents of Guwahati are suffering from floods, caused mostly due to a poor network of clogged and unscientifically constructed drains. (File)

The damage caused due to floods in Assam worsened on Friday with reports of over 82,000 people being affected in four districts in the state, news agency PTI reported. A report submitted by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated that more than 82,500 people were affected by floods in Lakhimpur, Darrang, Udalguri and Karimganj districts. The report also added that 146 villages in the state are under water and over 500 hectares of agricultural land have been damaged. The authorities taking note of the deteriorating situation have set up 256 relief camps and distribution points providing shelter to more than 500 people at the moment.

The state capital, Guwahati, has already witnessed three deaths in one week due to electrocution, forcing Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to call an emergency meeting with the concerned officials to identify corrective measures to tackle the growing urban flood menace in Guwahati. The floods in Guwahati are caused mostly due to a poor network of clogged and unscientifically constructed drains.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, whose portfolios include Guwahati Development, on May 3 had called a high-level meeting for launching “Mission Flood-Free Guwahati” aimed at relieving the city from artificial floods.

