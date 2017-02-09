Latest News
  • Over 81,000 Muslims lodged in jails in 2015 across the country: NCRB data

Over 81,000 Muslims lodged in jails in 2015 across the country: NCRB data

On a query over mechanism being worked out to avoid "harassment" of Muslims, he said the question of "harassment" does not arise in view of "in the view of above".

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:February 9, 2017 6:02 am
IRS call centre scam, Mumbai IRS call centre scam, teenager spends extra 18 days due to typing error, Mumbai police, Thane police, India news, Indian Express The National Crime Records Bureau data shows that 81,306 Muslim inmates were lodged in jails at the end of 2015. (Representational image)

Over 81,000 Muslims were lodged in jails across the country, as per the latest data presented by the government in Rajya Sabha today.

Responding to a question about the details of “innocent” Muslims languishing in various jails, Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said, “Only convicts, undertrials and detenues are lodged in jails. The National Crime Records Bureau data shows that 81,306 Muslim inmates were lodged in jails at the end of 2015.”

On a query over mechanism being worked out to avoid “harassment” of Muslims, he said the question of “harassment” does not arise in view of “in the view of above”.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 09: Latest News