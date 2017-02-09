Over 81,000 Muslims lodged in jails in 2015 across the country: NCRB data

The National Crime Records Bureau data shows that 81,306 Muslim inmates were lodged in jails at the end of 2015. (Representational image) The National Crime Records Bureau data shows that 81,306 Muslim inmates were lodged in jails at the end of 2015. (Representational image)

Over 81,000 Muslims were lodged in jails across the country, as per the latest data presented by the government in Rajya Sabha today.

Responding to a question about the details of “innocent” Muslims languishing in various jails, Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said, “Only convicts, undertrials and detenues are lodged in jails. The National Crime Records Bureau data shows that 81,306 Muslim inmates were lodged in jails at the end of 2015.”

On a query over mechanism being worked out to avoid “harassment” of Muslims, he said the question of “harassment” does not arise in view of “in the view of above”.