Over 500 teachers absent for 3 years, Patna DM cracks the whip

Patna DM Sanjay Kumar Agrawal. (Source: Express photo by Shreyasi Jha) Patna DM Sanjay Kumar Agrawal. (Source: Express photo by Shreyasi Jha)

THE Patna district administration has identified 538 secondary and senior secondary teachers of schools run by civic bodies who have not reported for duty for anywhere between three and five years. Following a meeting on Sunday evening, the administration has asked executive officers of local bodies to explain why action should not be recommend against them for this lapse. The district education officer has also been asked to explain their act of negligence, Patna District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Agrawal said.

While these absent teachers do not draw salary, the fact that they are on the registers means schools cannot make fresh appointments to fill up the vacancies, Agrawal pointed out. In fact, resignation of 300 of these 538 teachers has not been accepted, it is learnt. “They have blocked fresh vacancies… We suspect involvement of local bodies who appointed them behind this lapse,” Agrawal said. “It appears these teachers have managed (manipulated) local offices, or even school principals, to stay in their job.”

Stating that the civic body has received the notice from the district administration, Vishal Anand, executive officer of Patna Municipal Corporation’s Nutan Rajdhani Anchal, said, “We do not have to do anything with teachers’ appointment. Someone at the headquarters perhaps deals with it.” Rules say that if a teacher remains absent for three months, or does not report for duty within three months of being appointed, the job stands terminated.

Agrawal told The Indian Express, “I was stunned when a person came to me with the request that he would like to return to his job as teacher after having failed to get another job in the last few years. I also learnt that several candidates would prepare for competitive examinations after being selected as teachers.” He said, “I have also learnt that many of these teachers have resigned but the heads of local bodies have not accepted (their resignations), and government records do not reflect vacancies. We found during school inspections that barely 50 per cent teachers report for duty at schools — now we know the reason.”

The administration, he said, has given school principals two weeks to give a list of teachers absent for more than three months. “Chief of the local bodies could also face disciplinary action after we get a detailed report,” he said. “If a school principal does not submit the list, it would be assumed that he or she was involved.”

