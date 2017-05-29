Over 4,900 gram panchayats declared open-defecation free in Rajasthan

Vasundhara Raje said that anganwadi workers should be motivated on the basis of their work and performance. (Representational Image) Vasundhara Raje said that anganwadi workers should be motivated on the basis of their work and performance. (Representational Image)

More than 4,900 gram panchayats have become open-defecation free and 58.26 lakh toilets have been constructed in the last over three years in Rajasthan. During a review meeting of panchayati raj department, officers informed Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje that 58.26 lakh toilets have been constructed in the state in the last three-and-a-half years under the clean India mission (rural) whereas 4,973 gram panchayats have become open-defecation free. The chief minister asked the officers to make more coordinated efforts to make the remaining gram panchayats free from open defecation. The state has a total of 9,891 gram panchayats. She also reviewed the progress of various schemes and budget announcements related with the department and asked the officer to personally monitor the status of implementation of the schemes to ensure that the advantage of the schemes reach all the right beneficiaries.

In another meeting of women and child development department, he asked the officers to identity anganwadis which are performing good and develop them as an ideal anganwadi in each district.

She said that anganwadi workers should be motivated on the basis of their work and performance.

Ministers and officers of the concerning departments were present in the meeting.

