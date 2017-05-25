Over 4,000 killed in road accidents in Tamil Nadu in 3 months

Tamil Nadu government blamed the non-adherence of traffic rules for high number of fatalities. (Source: File Photo/Representational image) Tamil Nadu government blamed the non-adherence of traffic rules for high number of fatalities. (Source: File Photo/Representational image)

A whopping 4,148 persons were killed in road accidents in the first three months of this year in Tamil Nadu, the state government said on Thursday blaming non-adherence of traffic rules for high number of fatalities.Fatalities happened ‘despite the best’ efforts put by the government to avoid accidents and provide best post-accident care, an official release said.

Last year, a total of 17,218 persons died in 73,431 road accidents in the state. “In the year 2017 (upto March) 16,756 road accidents happened in which 4,148 persons died,” the release said in Chennai. “The major reasons for the large number of accidents and consequent deaths are non-following of the traffic rules while using the roads,” it said.

With relevant provisions of Motor Vehicles Act and Central Motor Vehicle Rules empowering officials to suspend/cancel driving licenses in cases such as over-speeding and drunken driving, directions have been issued to all Transport and Police officers to initiate the aforesaid action against these violations, it said.

“The Police Department has been requested to forward all the cases of above violations to respective Regional Transport Officers for initiating action to suspend/cancel driving licenses by following due process of law,” it said. All road users in the state should follow traffic rules “to help the Government to reduce the number of road accidents and consequent deaths,” it said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now