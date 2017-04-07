Sushma Swaraj: Over 4,000 applications received for Kailash Mansarovar yatra

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Source: PTI Photo) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Source: PTI Photo)

The Ministry of External Affairs has received over 4,000 applications for the annual Kailash Mansarovar yatra this year, witnessing an increase of around 1800 as against 2016.

The data was shared by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj here today as she started the process for the selection of pilgrims for the Kailash Mansarovar yatra 2017 through computerised draw of lots.

“The number of applications received has gone up this year. We have received 4,442 applications while the last year’s figure was 2,600. It is our constant endeavour to make the yatra a smooth experience and to provide more and more people with the opportunity,” Swaraj said.

“From this year onwards, four members of a family will be able to go in the same batch keeping in mind the concerns of applicants for their family members,” she added. The four-month travel period to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra starts from June. While 3,303 applications have been received from males, 1,139 are from female and 826 from senior citizens respectively.

Eighteen batches of 60 pilgrims each will take the Lipulekh Pass route while eight batches comprising 50 pilgrims each will take the Nathu La route. The former is known to be more arduous.

Those selected through the computerised draw of lots, will be informed through SMS and email. After the draw of lots, the pilgrims can seek changes in their batch by sending their request online or by calling the designated number.

