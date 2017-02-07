Over 400 people killed in man-animal conflict in 2016-17: Government

As many as 419 people have been killed by elephants and 11 by tigers this year, the government said in the Lok Sabha today. Responding to supplementaries during Question Hour, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said Rs 2 lakh as ex-gratia is extended by the Centre to the kin of the victims and the state governments are free to grant additional compensation.

Rijiju was responding to the question on the issue of man-animal conflict as Environment Minister Anil Dave was not present in the House. In a bid to maintain balance, it is necessary to ensure that neither humans, nor animals are killed and such conflict is avoided.

Rijiju said construction of physical barriers such as barbed wire fence, solar power electrict fence, bio fencing using cactus are part of measure which states take to prevent entry of animals in crp fields.

As per the written response, in 2016-17, 11 people have died due to attacks by tigers, including four in Uttar Pradesh.

Elephants have killed 419 in the same period with the maximum deaths of 108 being reported from West Bengal.