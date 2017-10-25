Over 400 industries reduced CO2 emission by 2% in 2012-15

The industries that consume more energy per unit production are given targets higher than their energy efficient counterparts. This promotes overall energy savings, as companies strive to surpass their own performance rather than competing with each other. The industries that consume more energy per unit production are given targets higher than their energy efficient counterparts. This promotes overall energy savings, as companies strive to surpass their own performance rather than competing with each other.

Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) on Wednesday said over 400 industries monitored by it have reduced their CO2 emissions by 31 million tonnes (MT) – about 2 per cent of annual CO2 emissions – between 2012-15.

“Over 400 industries reduced their emissions by 31 million tonnes of CO2, approximately 2 per cent of annual CO2 emissions, during the first implementation cycle of Perform, Achieve & Trade Scheme (PAT) by BEE between 2012 and 2015,” a BEE statement said.

According to the statement, the first cycle of PAT (2012 -15) covered 478 Designated industries (DCs) from 8 energy-intensive sectors – aluminium, cement, chlor-alkali, fertiliser, iron and steel, pulp and paper, textiles and thermal power plant.

Together, these sectors account for about 33 per cent of India’s primary energy consumption.

BEE said the scheme resulted in saving of energy equivalent to 8.67 MT of oil, exceeding the target of 6.86 MT by about 30 per cent.

This also resulted in avoided generation of about 5,635 MW, resulting in monetary savings of Rs 37,685 crore. At the same time Rs 9,500 crore have been saved due to reduction in energy consumption.

The PAT is one of the most important initiatives under the National Mission on Enhanced Energy Efficiency (NMEEE), under National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) in 2012.

Under PAT scheme, an energy audit is done to verify the baseline energy consumption of a specific industry to assess the current level of efficiency, and, thereafter, individual targets are given to industrial units.

These reduction targets in specific energy consumption areas are assigned to these large energy-intensive industries, known as designated industries, for a three-year cycle. The targets are decided based on their current levels of efficiency of the industrial units.

The industries that consume more energy per unit production are given targets higher than their energy efficient counterparts. This promotes overall energy savings, as companies strive to surpass their own performance rather than competing with each other.

PAT Cycle II was notified from April 1, 2016 for a period of 3 years i.e. up to 2018-19. The PAT III was notified with effect from April 1, 2017 for a period of 3 years.

Express Investigation

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App