Over 3,500 babus under CVC probe for alleged graft

Over 3,500 corrupt officials are under investigation of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). These officials — all of them from Group A (or Class I) — are working in different central and state government departments, and public sector undertakings. “A total of 3,500 cases of disciplinary proceedings against Group A officers are with the Commission,” CVC Secretary Nilam Sawhney said.

These cases are at different level of proceedings as of now, she said. Sawhney said the CVC is taking both preventive and punitive initiatives to check corruption.

As per a latest study conducted by anti-corruption watchdog, it takes about three years for the government departments to complete probe in corruption cases, she said. “Earlier study has found out that departments were taking as long as eight years to complete such probe. Now the time taken has come down to 72 months. Efforts are on to cut down the duration further,” Sawhney said.

She was speaking during an event to launch an online system to monitor disciplinary cases involving government officials.

