Over 35% Of Plan Expenditure in March: In Maharashtra depts, an end-of-the-year rush to hit spending targets

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

THE government departments in Maharashtra went on an overdrive to spend its funds by the end of the last fiscal, official spending records reveal.

The records from the finance department show a sharp spike in Plan spending — expenditure on development and new asset generation works — in March. Plan spending does not include payment of salaries, loan payments, pensions and other recurring expenditure.

The government spent a total of Rs 62,254 crore in Plan spending for the whole of 2016-17. Of this, Rs 22,045 crore was spent in March. In other words, over 35 per cent of payments towards Plan expenditure was issued in March. The finance department’s official website — Budget Estimation, Allocation, and Monitoring System (beams.mahakosh.gov.in) — has provided the spending numbers.

The General Financial Rules, applicable across the country, state that a rush of expenditure in the closing months of a financial year is a breach of financial propriety. To avoid this expenditure rush, Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had earlier announced that a spending cap restricting the March spending by departments to 15 per cent of their total budget would be imposed.

However, as reported by The Indian Express last month, more than half of the funds budgeted for development work in 2016-17 had remained unspent till February-end.

To avoid lapse of the funds allocated to them, the departments went into a frantic race to spend money in the final month of the year.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has repeatedly pulled up the state government in the past for a huge rush of expenditure during the last quarter of the financial year and in particular the last month of the fiscal.

According to official estimates, the chief minister-led general administration department spent over 75 per cent of Plan funds (Rs 167 crore out of Rs 223 crore) in March. The housing department, led by BJP’s Prakash Mehta, too, saw expenditure of 71 per cent development funds (Rs 230 crore of Rs 324 crore) in March itself. The environment department, which is among those department with a low Plan budget, waited till March for 94 per cent of the total expenditure. Similarly, more than 65 per cent of the Plan spending for the industries, energy and labour departments was carried out in the final month. In fact, spending records show, only two departments — public health and water resources — managed to adhere to the 15 per cent spend cap for March.

