Over 35 dacoits held from Chambal ravines, nearby regions in last two years

Over 35 dacoits have been arrested in the last two years by Rajasthan police from the Chambal ravines and its adjoining regions, police said.

27 dacoits were held last year and nine have been arrested this year, including Lal Singh who was carrying a reward of Rs 23,000 on his head, announced by Agra IG, Rajasthan CID-CB and Madhya Pradesh police this year.

Another wanted dacoit, Niranjan Gurjar, was also arrested in a joint operation by Karauli and Dholpur police, Dholpur SP Rajesh Singh said.

“Several other dacoits who were active and involved in various crimes in Chambal ravines were also arrested in the last two years,” he said adding the police launched an operation against the dacoits and cracked on their network.

The accused held were mostly involved in kidnapping, robberies and murder. The deep ravines of Chambal have been home to generation of such bandits for decades.