Over 30,000 vehicles lying in police stations: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

More than 30,000 vehicles, including 10,791 four-wheelers, which are case properties, are lying in various police stations in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh informed the House today. The chief minister while replying to a query by Congress MLA Gurkirat Singh, said there are over 30,000 case property vehicles, including 21,134 two wheelers, 676 two-wheelers and 10,791 four-wheelers lying in police stations.

Amarinder Singh assured the House that his government was ready to review, if necessary, the policy regarding vehicles parked as case properties in the police stations. During the question hour on the second day of the ongoing Winter Session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha here, the Congress MLA cited the space problem caused by the large number of vehicles parked in the police stations across the state.

He sought to know whether the government was framing any policy for the solution of this problem. While replying, the chief minister said directions had already been issued to continue with a special drive to dispose off all the vehicles lying in ‘malkhanas’, except those which were required for trial of cases.

All the Zonal Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police were instructed to file monthly progress reports regarding this, the chief minister said. Pointing out that there was already a prescribed procedure for handling such cases and all zonal inspectors general of police, commissioners of police, Punjab and assistant inspector general of police, GRP, Punjab, Patiala, have been directed to follow the legal provisions in this regard.

In cases that have been decided by the courts, the owners of the property should be informed and guided to get the seized property released, as mandated by the law, Amarinder Singh said.

