Over 300 Income Tax commissioners transferred across country

Over 300 commissioners of the Income Tax department have been transferred recently by the government, a major reshuffle seen as an attempt to fine tune the working of the department. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which frames policy for the tax department, has recently brought out two lists — first transferring 80 and subsequently 245 commissioner rank officials across the country. Just few days before this, on May 31, the CBDT also transferred over 50 chief commissioners of the department across the country.

A senior department official said these three lists in quick intervals can be billed as the largest scale of transfers done in the department in the last few years. “The 245 commissioners transfer list published recently is the largest amongst the three lists. Such huge numbers were never heard of, even as the lists have come during the usual transfers season due every year.

The aim is to ensure better work productivity and transparency in the department which has a large public interface,” he said. The task of the commissioners and chief commissioners rank officials in the I-T department is largely supervisory, but is very crucial in ensuring the quality and efficacy of the tax collection, assessment, investigation and other aspects under the direct taxes charter.

The transfer lists have been personally vetted by CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra who, in the past, has written regular letters to his senior officials to ensure “preventive vigilance” in the department and effective check on work conduct.

The transferred officers, the official said, have been asked to join their new charges in short time as the CBDT wants to initiate a number of new taxpayer friendly measures. It also wants to give continuity to the ongoing drive like nabbing those who generated black money post demonetisation and the job of widening the tax base by identifying those who can pay income tax but are not doing so at present, the official added.

