Over 3 lakh registered refugees in India till 2014: Kiren Rijiju

More than three lakh refugees have been registered with various states as on December 31, 2014, the Centre said on Tuesday, adding that it has no “exact data” on people seeking political asylum in the country. Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju informed the Lok Sabha that India is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention related to the Status of Refugees and the 1967 protocol thereon.

However, he said, there was a standard operating procedure in place with effect from December 29, 2011 to deal with foreign nationals who claim to be refugees. “While there is no exact data on the number of foreign citizens who have sought political asylum in India during the last five years, whereas the year-wise/state-wise/country-wise refugee estimates suggest registration of more than three lakh refugees with various states as on December 31, 2014,” Rijiju added.

