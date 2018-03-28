Over 26,000 corruption complaints against govt officials

As per the information received from the Central Vigilance Commission, 26,052 complaints were received against the government officials in 2017. As per the information received from the Central Vigilance Commission, 26,052 complaints were received against the government officials in 2017.

Over 26,000 complaints were received against government officers, including senior officials, last year, the Lok Sabha was informed Wednesday.

As per the information received from the Central Vigilance Commission, 26,052 complaints were received against the government officials in 2017, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Of these, 22,386 complaints were disposed.

A total of 51,207 and 32,149 such complaints were received in 2016 and 2015 respectively. Of these, 48,764 and 30,789 were disposed in 2016 and 2015 respectively, the minister said.

The personnel ministry does not maintain and consolidated data on the number of cases pertaining to the charges of disproportionate assets against top officials of the Union government.

