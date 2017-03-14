Over 2400 CCTVs installed in Delhi markets: Govt

These cameras become temporarily dysfunctional due to a variety of reasons. (Representational Image) These cameras become temporarily dysfunctional due to a variety of reasons. (Representational Image)

Seeking to check crime and terror strikes, the Delhi Police has installed over 2400 CCTV cameras at various markets of the city, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir also said anti-terror measures taken by the Delhi Police include armed response teams, security audit of vital installations, border check posts and tenant verification scheme.

Responding to a question during Question Hour, the minister said there was no need to deploy central armed police forces to assist the Delhi Police keeping in mind the sensitive nature of Delhi.

Watch What Else Is Making News

He said 2468 CCTVs have been installed at various markets. These cameras become temporarily dysfunctional due to a variety of reasons including technical snag and digging work undertaken by civil agencies and Delhi Metro.

“All possible steps are taken by Delhi Police to make these cameras functional at the earliest,” he said.

Ahir also said 4227 additional posts for separation of crime investigation from law and order were sanctioned for the police in 2016.

Responding to a supplementary, he said complaints by MPs regarding drug-peddling in the Lutyen’s zone will be taken into cognisance by various police stations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now