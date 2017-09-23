Over 23,000 applications from Mumbai region raise questions

Ahmednagar has received the highest number of applications, 3 lakh applications from over 5 lakh farmers. The newly-formed district of Palghar has reported the lowest number, with 3,490 applications from 6,649 farmers.(Representational image) Ahmednagar has received the highest number of applications, 3 lakh applications from over 5 lakh farmers. The newly-formed district of Palghar has reported the lowest number, with 3,490 applications from 6,649 farmers.(Representational image)

The state government has received over 53 lakh applications from over 1 crore farmers for its loan waiver scheme, the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana via its online portal till September 19. This includes over 23,000 applications from Mumbai and its suburbs, prompting some activists to raise the red flag. Kishore Tiwari, chairman of the state government’s committee to study farm distress, has claimed that as many as 30 lakh applications could be from “spurious sources”.

Implementation of the loan waiver scheme has faced a host of issues, from technical glitches while filling up the online form, to farmers being charged by the Maha Seva Kendra for the assistance rendered during the process. Many have also raised queries about the validity of the claims made by some of the applicants.

Ahmednagar has received the highest number of applications, 3 lakh applications from over 5 lakh farmers. The newly-formed district of Palghar has reported the lowest number, with 3,490 applications from 6,649 farmers.

In total, 100,63,520 farmers have applied for loan waivers.

But the number of applications received from Mumbai and its suburbs — 23, 329 — has raised quite a few eyebrows. Tiwari cited this as an example of those who were trying to avail the loan waiver in a fraudulent manner. “There are about 30 lakh such applications but thanks to the checks and balances in the system, they will not be able to succeed,” he said.

However, a senior official said it was too early to term certain applications as fraudulent. “The real work of scrutinising the applications will start from Monday, when the online data will be matched with that of the banks. Only then will we be able to get the real figure,” said the officer.

Earlier, Minister of Cooperation Subhas Deshmukh had announced that October 1 will be the date of disbursal of the waiver to bank accounts of farmers. However, meeting this deadline seems to be tough, as the government has to scrutinise lakhs of applications.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App