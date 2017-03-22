Over 21 kg of ganja seized by Mizoram Excise officials

Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department officials has seized over 21.98 kg of Ganja cannabis) in Aizawl, department officials said. Officials said the seizure was made last night.

One persons of Mizoram-Myanmar border Selam village in Champhai district was arrested for allegedly smuggling the contraband from Myanmar.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now