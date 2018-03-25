Over 2,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen chased away by Sri Lankan Navy, nets cut off

More than 2,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly entering their territorial waters near Katchatheevu islet, a fishermen association leader said on Sunday. The fishermen from this island town had ventured into the sea in 565 boats on Saturday and were fishing off Katchatheevu when the Sri Lankan naval personnel came to the spot and snapped the fishing nets of 30 boats before driving them away, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President S Emerit alleged.
Following this all of them returned to the shore last night, he said. He also urged the Centre to take steps to retrieve Katchatheevu from the island nation and restore the traditional fishing rights of the Indian fishermen. On March 3, over 2,500 fishermen from Rameswaram were allegedly chased away by the Lankan Navy while they were fishing near Katchatheevu.
