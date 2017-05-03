Over 200 Patidars join BJP, SPG says no turncoats from their organisation

OVER 200 Patidars, claiming to be from the Sardar Patel Group (SPG), joined the BJP at an event organised by the local body in Varachha, under the BJP Yuva Jodo programme. However, the SPG Surat wing, distanced itself from the claim, stating that “not a single member of SPG had quit their body to join the BJP.” Till last year, the Patidars had protested in various BJP events, including the one to felicitate BJP national president Amit Shah’s visit in September last year.

With an aim to expand their base among the Patidars, keeping the upcoming assembly elections in mind, the BJP has been trying to woo the Patidar youths to the party, said sources.

The local BJP body of Surat with the help of Varachha BJP MLA Kishor Kanani (Patidar) had organised the Yuva Jodo programme in Surat at Varachha, on Monday. A BJYM worker, Shailesh Jhalawadia, is claimed to be the force behind Patidars joining the BJP. Some of those who joined —Ravi Vaghani, Lalji Bhadani, Mayur Mungaliya, Jigar Ghelani, Chirag kanani, Bhavesh Padsara and Jayesh Bamba — identified themselves as SPG convenors and co convenors

BJP MLA from Varachha Kishor Kanani said, “These SPG workers contacted me through Jhalawadia and said they wanted to join the party. They wanted to work for the Patidar community as BJP members.”

Surat city SPG convenor Nilesh Asodariya said, “The claims made by Kanani is baseless as those who had joined BJP are not the members of SPG Surat. Ravi Vaghani had joined the SPG with few youths two months ago. We collected their details and gave them identity cards. Later, we came to know that Vaghani’s intentions were not good, as he wanted to create chinks. So, we expelled him and other members. There are over 8,000 members of SPG in Surat and we are sure that except Ravi, who has been expelled, no other member of SPG has joined the BJP.”

Gujarat SPG head Lalji Patel said, “The Local Assembly elections are nearing and the BJP has understood that their strong votebank (Patidars) is not backing them as they did earlier which is why programmes such as BJP Yuva Jodo is being organised.While Patidar youths might be joining the party, they are not associated with the SPG or other Patidar organisation. It is a false claim that the SPG members have joined the BJP.”

