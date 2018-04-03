Over 20 injured in clashes as Valley shuts down in protest

To prevent law and order situation additional troopers in riot gear were deployed at sensitive places across Kashmir especially in South Kashmir. (Express Photo) To prevent law and order situation additional troopers in riot gear were deployed at sensitive places across Kashmir especially in South Kashmir. (Express Photo)

The Valley on Monday witnessed complete shutdown against the killing of 17 people, including 13 militants, who were killed in three separate encounters in South Kashmir’s Anantnag and Shopian districts.

More than 20 people were injured in fresh clashes in different parts of South Kashmir. Shops and other business establishments were closed and vehicles remained off the roads. To prevent law and order situation additional troopers in riot gear were deployed at sensitive places across Kashmir especially in South Kashmir.

Meanwhile, students of Kashmir University took to streets on Monday to protests against the killing of militants in encounters in south Kashmir on Sunday and the visit of Governor N N Vohra to campus.

