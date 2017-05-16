Over 19,000 lights at Hyderabad airport converted to LED

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) today claimed it has become South India’s first and India’s second airport to convert the entire taxiway edge lights from halogen lamps to energy efficient LEDs. The GHIAL is on its green journey of transforming the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here into a 100 per cent LED airport, out which 75 per cent of the work has been already completed, a statement from the airport operator said.

Taxiway edge lights play a critical role in air-side operations. They are used to outline the edges of taxiways during periods of darkness or restricted visibility conditions.

Around 500 airport taxiway edge lights were converted to LED in a span of six days.

“RGIA has more than 26,000 conventional lamps. As of now more than 19,500 traditional lamps have been converted into LEDs,” the release said.

“This effort has a huge impact on overall electricity consumption, since migration to LEDs has amounted to a saving of 2.2 million units of electricity per annum,” it said.

RGIA currently caters to more than 15 million passengers per annum (FY16-17) with close to 400 daily air traffic movements.

