Over 1,800 candidates appear for Army recruitment test in J-K

Over 1,800 candidates appeared in the rally for enrolment as soldier general duty, tradesmen and clerk from all districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the official said. (Representational Image)

The Army recruitment rally drew an overwhelming response from the youth as more than 1,800 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir appeared in the tests conducted in Srinagar. “The recruitment rally of Army continues to draw overwhelming response from the local youth of valley. The UHQ quota recruitment was conducted on October 4 and 5 at JAK LI Regimental Centre, Rangreth, for the wards of serving and retired soldiers of the regiment,” an Army official said.

Over 1,800 candidates appeared in the rally for enrolment as soldier general duty, tradesmen and clerk from all districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the official said. “The recruitment was conducted successfully and all candidates were given an opportunity to participate in the physical tests. Security aspects were coordinated with Budgam police for the smooth conduct of the rally,” he said.

The selected candidates, who have cleared the physical screening, will now be put through a detailed medical examination and a common entrance examination to draw a merit list as per vacancies, the official said. “The rally has been a huge success in terms of the enthusiasm and willingness seen amongst the candidates, who turned up in large numbers from various parts of Kashmir Valley,” he added.

