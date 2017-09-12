Over 180 soldiers from Jammu and Kashmir join the Army

A colorful passing out parade marked the graduation of recruits. (Representational image) A colorful passing out parade marked the graduation of recruits. (Representational image)

Over 180 soldiers on Tuesday were inducted into the Army from Jammu and Kashmir after they completed three years of rigorous training. A colorful passing out parade that marked the graduation of recruits and their induction as soldiers was held at Bana Singh Parade ground of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Centre, where their relatives had gathered for the occasion.

Defence spokesman said the parade was reviewed by Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Lt Gen Satish Dua, who is also Colonel of the JAKLI Regiment.

“The parade was attended by over 1,000 relatives, including parents of the young soldiers, besides a number of civil and military dignitaries,’’ he said, adding that the sight of the young soldiers marching in precise unison, singing their regimental song ‘Balidanam Veer Lakshnam’, inspired everyone. “Their salute to the tri-colour with national anthem playing inspired patriotic fervor in all present,” he said. The soldiers hail from various regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Dua informed.

Lt General Dua praised their contribution towards encouraging more youths from the state to come forward to join the security forces. “The army always provides a platform for assimilation of the youth of the state into the national mainstream by way of recruitment or engagement,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd