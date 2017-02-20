Over 18 lakh quintals sugar produced in Haryana

Cooperative sugar mills in Haryana have so far produced over 18.07 lakh quintals of sugar by crushing 195.04 lakh quintals of sugarcane during the current crushing season. While stating this here today, a spokesman of Haryana State Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills said that as compared to it, these sugar mills had produced over 16.32 lakh quintals of sugar by crushing 174.27 lakh quintals of sugarcane during the corresponding period last year.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Also, 3,74,30,444 units of power have so far been exported by the these sugar mills during this season as against 3,75,61,191 units of power exported in corresponding period last year.

The Cooperative Sugar Mill, Shahabad has produced a maximum of over 3.46 lakh quintals of sugar by crushing 34.83 lakh quintals of sugarcane and has exported 2,27,79,444 units of power.

Cooperative Sugar Mill Meham has produced over 1.96 lakh quintals of sugar by crushing 22.17 lakh quintals of sugarcane, followed by Cooperative Sugar Mill Rohtak, which has produced 2.22 lakh quintals of sugar by crushing 25.35 lakh quintals of sugarcane, spokesman said.

He said the Cooperative Sugar Mill Kaithal has produced more than 1.91 lakh quintals of sugar by crushing 20.29 lakh quintals of sugarcane, whereas Cooperative Sugar Mill Gohana has produced 1.70 lakh quintals of sugar by crushing 19.52 lakh quintals of sugarcane.

Similarly, Cooperative Sugar Mill Panipat has so far produced over 1.43 lakh quintals of sugar by crushing 15.04 lakh quintals of sugarcane, whereas Sonipat sugar mill has produced more than 1.45 lakh quintals of sugar by crushing 15.56 lakh quintals of sugarcane, and Cooperative Sugar Mill Jind has produced more than 1.41 lakh quintals of sugar by crushing 15.07 lakh quintals of sugarcane.

Cooperative Sugar Mill Palwal has produced 1.15 lakh quintals of sugar by crushing 13.54 lakh quintals of sugarcane and Cooperative Sugar Mill, Karnal has produced 1.33 lakh quintals of sugar by crushing 13.67 lakh quintals of sugarcane.

Apart from this, HAFED Sugar Mill Assandh has produced 1.64 lakh quintals of sugar by crushing more than 17.71 lakh quintals of sugarcane and has exported 17,22,700 units of power.