Over 1,700 people availing security cover in Jammu and Kashmir: CM Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday said that 1,785 protected people are availing security cover, in the form of personal security officers, residential guards, vehicles or accommodation. In reply to the cut motion of Independent MLA Pawan Kumar Gupta in the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that as per records, 1,463 categorised and 322 uncategorised people are availing security cover.

Besides, there are 284 political activists who are availing secured hotel accommodation, she said. The security cover to the protected persons is provided as per the guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India as laid down in Yellow Book (Classified Document), she said.

The security of these protected persons is reviewed periodically by the Security Review Coordination Committee (SRCC) constituted by the Government of J&K, she said. While the security cover is provided on the basis of threat perception report, the Yellow Book also contains provision for position-based security cover, she said.