Over 17 thousand BJP cadres arrested, released in Tripura

An injured BJP supporter is carried for treatment after police action during a protest rally against the poor law and order condition of the Tripura state and chit fund issue, in Agartala on Satuday. PTI Photo An injured BJP supporter is carried for treatment after police action during a protest rally against the poor law and order condition of the Tripura state and chit fund issue, in Agartala on Satuday. PTI Photo

Over 17 thousand Tripura BJP activists, including party president Biplab Deb, were Saturday arrested for protesting against the alleged killing of a party cadre by ruling CPI-M activists, and were later released. Altogether 17,331 party activists were arrested and released, police said. However, BJP spokesperson Victor Shom claimed that 36,414 activists of the party were arrested from different parts of the state and later released.

He also alleged that 112 activists were injured during the clashes with the police and 18 persons were admitted to different hospitals in the state. The party spokesperson alleged that Chanmohan Tripura was killed by a group of CPI-(M) cadres at Dalapati village in Dhalai district last year and despite lodging the FIR, no action was taken by the police. The police have claimed that Chanmohan was murdered by a mentally challenged person, who was immediately arrested following the incident.