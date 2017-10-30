Over 150 farmers booked for burning paddy stubble in Mohali

The cases were registered at a time when the state government has been claiming that they have no intention to harass the farmers. The cases were registered at a time when the state government has been claiming that they have no intention to harass the farmers.

Police have registered 154 cases of paddy stubble burning in the district during the harvesting season this year. All the cases were registered on the complaints of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the officials of district administration.

While the district administration is patting its back by registering the cases, the action drew flak from some sections of the society including the panchayat union. Speaking about the issue, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Charandev Singh Mann said they have registered the cases after the surveillance teams had reported about burning of paddy stubble in different parts of the district.

The cases were registered at a time when the state government has been claiming that they have no intention to harass the farmers. Some farmer organisations have also carried out protests against the state government demanding that it should not register such cases against farmers.

Balwinder Singh Kumbra, the district president of Panchayat Union, told Chandigarh Newsline that the number of cases registered against the farmers was very high. He added that while the state government has been saying that they will not take action against the farmers, how the administration got booked more than 150 farmers. “Our union will contact the farmer unions and we will see what could be done for the farmers who were booked,” Kumbra said.

