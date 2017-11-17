Over 1,000 litres of liquor seized, four arrested in Bihar

The seizure of alcohol has come close on heels of death of three persons on account of consuming spurious liquor on last Wednesday night. (Representational purposes/Express) The seizure of alcohol has come close on heels of death of three persons on account of consuming spurious liquor on last Wednesday night. (Representational purposes/Express)

More than 1000 litres of liquor have been seized and four persons arrested in Vaishali district of Bihar which is witnessing total prohibition since last year. Superintendent of Police, Vaishali, Rakesh Kumar said today “a total of four trucks carrying liquor were seized during raids conducted late last night in Hajipur Town, Vidupur and Mahua police station areas. Drivers of all the vehicles have been arrested”.

“The quantity of liquor that has been seized is more than 1,000 litres. Our estimate is that it could have fetched the suppliers up to Rs one crore in the market”, Kumar said. The seizure of alcohol has come close on heels of death of three persons on account of consuming spurious liquor on last Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, village chowkidar has been removed after it came to light that his brother was allegedly involved in the illicit trade in alcohol which caused the tragedy, the SP said. Eleven police personnel, including Station House Officer (SHO) of Barachi Sahayak police station, have been send to the Police Lines on charge of dereliction of duty, he added.

The trader of the brew has been arrested, he said. Sale and consumption of liquor has been banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government since April last year.

