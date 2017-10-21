Over 100 WSS projects underway in Jammu region: JK minister

More than 100 projects were being carried out under the Water Supply Schemes (WSS) in the Jammu region, minister Sham Lal Choudhary said on Saturday. The public health-engineering (PHE), irrigation and flood control minister said out of the total 108 projects, 18 were being constructed in Kathua district and 17 in Jammu district.

Eleven WSS projects were being built in rural areas of the region, he said at a review meeting of the department. An official spokesman said 13 projects each were coming up in Akhnoor, Rajouri and Ramban districts, 11 in Doda, eight each in Samba and Kishtwar, five in Udhampur and two in Poonch.

The minister directed officials to complete all the projects by the end of this year, the spokesman added. He said Choudhary also directed them to speed up the process of geo-tagging of PHE installations in Jammu and asked the engineers to improve the infrastructure of the Working Standards Laboratories in all the districts of the state.

