Over 100 IIM-Calcutta staff members join ‘clean’ BJP

Over 100 professors and non-teaching staff of IIM-Calcutta joined the BJP at a programme in Kolkata on Sunday.

The professors of the leading management institute said that the BJP was the only political party in the state that has a clean image.

“BJP has a clean image and the party is not affected by corruption charges. All other political parties have been accused of corruption. We believe that the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take this country forward,” said Prashant Mishra, a marketing professor at the institute.

After officially inducting them into the party, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that teachers from other institutes would also join the party. “This is just the beginning. They (teachers) have lost faith in the Trinamool Congress government and want to be a part of the development work ushered in by Modiji,” he said.

Ghosh, during the programme, also said that he was doutbful whether the Mamata Banerjee government would be able to complete its tenure as “most of its ministers would be in jail in connection with the Narada sting tapes case”.

“Those who were seen in the video taking money will feature in the FIR, which will be filed by the CBI. I doubt whether the present state government will be able to complete its full tenure as most of its ministers will be in jail,” he said.

Ghosh also slammed Mamata for backing poet Srijato Bandyopadhyay who had courted controversy after writing a poem that allegedly hurt religious sentiments of Hindus.

“It is very unfortunate that Mamata stood by a person, a poet who has written something unimportant and against whom an FIR has been lodged. He has done it to get cheap publicity,” he said.

