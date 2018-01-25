Over 100 arrested in Chhattisgarh for protests against ‘Padmaavat’

In Bilaspur, police said 30 persons were arrested from the city’s Imlipara area after they gathered to protest against the release of the film. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) In Bilaspur, police said 30 persons were arrested from the city’s Imlipara area after they gathered to protest against the release of the film. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

Over 100 people belonging to different outfits were on Thursday arrested while participating in protests against the film “Padmaavat” in some major cities of Chhattisgarh, police said. The film, which was released in theatres across the state amidst tight security, attracted sporadic protests. Police added that no untoward incident had occurred anaywhere till afternoon in connection with the film.

“As many as 70 activists of the Bajrang Dal were arrested while they were protesting in front of Magneto Mall at Raipur. They were trying to disrupt the show by shouting slogans,” Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Agrawal told PTI. He added that threatres screening the film had been sanitised from the security point of view. Lalit Tiwari, director of Shyam Talkies here, said that the occupancy during the morning shows was thin, possibly due to the controversy and protests, but later shows were expected to have better patronage.

In Bilaspur, police said 30 persons were arrested from the city’s Imlipara area after they gathered to protest against the release of the film. In Raigarh, activists allegedly belonging to the Chhattisgarh Kshatriya Mahasabha organised a bike rally and later burnt the effigy of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film’s director, in front of Ramniwas theatre.

