Over 10 mega projects in rural areas likely in next two years: Maharashtra govt

The state government plans to push economic growth and employment generation in rural areas through a string of mega industrial projects. Over the next two years, the government plans to push at least a dozen big-ticket projects in rural areas to bring the urban and rural growth index at par and boost employment. In terms of investments, it would be worth Rs 25,000-30,000 crore. “Asia’s biggest green refinery in coastal Konkan will bring in investments up to Rs 5 lakh crore and generate employment for one lakh people,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday.

For the project, the government has urged the three major oil companies — Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroluem and Bharat Petroleum — to work out a model that accords maximum employment to local people.

Maharashtra had to fend off fierce competition from Andhra Pradesh to bag the project. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had offered free land along with a slew of incentives to bag the project. “It would be extremely unfortunate if we fail to capitalise the opportunity that has come to our state. The single project can provide one lakh employment. It has a huge potential to transform the economy and employment scenario in Konkan and entire Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said.

He attributed the protests over the project to ignorance and said a campaign had been undertaken to appraise villagers of the benefits.

The project, West Coast Refinery, will be spread across 16,000 acres in Ratnagiri district and partly Sindhudurg in Konkan. “The protests have been triggered by intra-party differences within the Shiv Sena. Senior Sena leader Anant Geete, MP and Union Minister for Heavy Industries, and Vinayak Raut (MP) wanted the project to be located in their respective constituencies,” a source claimed.

Work on the project has already begun with land survey and mapping under way.

In Vidarbha, the state government has accorded highest priority to the Rs 46,000 crore Nagpur-Mumbai Supercommunication Expressway.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App