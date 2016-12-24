Over 1 lakh names added in Kanpur voter’s list

Over 1 lakh new voters have been included in the voter’s list, making it a total of 33,52,830 people who are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming UP Assembly polls, as per the updated electoral roll in the district. As per the records in District Magistrate’s office, the Kanpur district has a total population of 47,10,548 out of which 71.17 per cent (33,52,830) are voters.

The revision of electoral polls is almost complete and voter identity cards have also been issued to the new voters. People will cast their votes during Assembly polls at 3,344 booths of 1,407 polling stations for which the district administration has been working to improve the condition of electricity, water and other facilities in these polling stations for the smooth running of the elections.

Bilhaur, Bithur, Kalyanpur, Govind nagar, Sisamau, Arya nagar, Kidwai nagar, Kanpur Cantt, Maharajpur and Ghatampur are the ten Assembly constituencies of Kanpur city. BJP’s bastion Maharajpur has the largest number of voters among the ten constituencies whereas the least number of votes are cast from Sisamau, a strong hold of Samajwadi party.

“All the preparations have been made and the District Administration is ready for elections whenever the dates are declared,” District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said.