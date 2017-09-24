Over 1 crore farmers submit details for Maharashtra agricultural loan waiver

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File)

Over 57 lakh farmers have submitted their details for the Maharashtra government’s crop loan waiver scheme on the last date of application which was September 22, said officials from the state cooperation department. The total number of farmers who have applied for loan waiver has now crossed the mark of one crore, he said.

The figure contradicts Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ claim of some 89 lakh farmers would benefit from the Rs 34,000 crore loan waiver scheme.

Fadnavis had announced the scheme on June 24 and asked all the farmers to register on Aapale Sarkar Online portal. At the same time, government had asked the all the banks including the cooperative, public and private sector to share their data of farmers accounts having overdue loans.

Maharashtra government has decided to waive loan up to Rs 1.50 lakh of a farmer. It has also made it clear that only one member in a family will get the benefit of loan waiver. A senior officer from state cooperation department said the government officials will check each and every account details given by the banks with farmers registered with Aapale Sarkar.

The applications of registered farmers are going to be considered for loan waiver scrutiny. After verification, the government will deposit the sanctioned amount into the loan account of the farmer, which will be automatically deducted by the bank to settle the loan, the officer said.

The data of regularly repaying farmers is being processed separately as they would get a rebate up to Rs 25,000, the officer said. “We will be able to complete the verification of accounts before October 15; so that we can transfer the amount to settle the loan,” he said.

