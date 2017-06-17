Outside AAP Delhi office, posters calling Kumar Vishwas a ‘traitor’, BJP’s friend

Posters against Kumar Vishwas put up outside AAP office in New Delhi on Saturday. ANI photo Posters against Kumar Vishwas put up outside AAP office in New Delhi on Saturday. ANI photo

Days after AAP leader Dilip Pandey questioned party’s Rajasthan unit chief Kumar Vishwas of taking a soft stand against CM Vasundhara Raje, posters were put up outside the party office in New Delhi calling the poet-turned-politician a traitor and an accomplice of the BJP. According to reports by news agency ANI, the posters called for eviction of Vishwas from the party and also thanked Pandey for ‘revealing the truth about him’.

The rift between party leaders came to the fore when Dilip Pandey, on Wednesday, took to Twitter and said: “Bhaiya, you criticise the Congress leaders but say you will not speak against Vasundhara in Rajasthan. Why?” Pandey’s tweet was in reference to a news story about Vishwas’s criticism of former Delhi CM and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit.

Earlier, a video had surfaced in which Vishwas was seen addressing the party workers in Rajasthan and telling them that trying to gain favours from Delhi leaders was not going to help them. He also said that the elections will not be fought on the agenda of ‘Maharani hatao’ but on issues like water and electricity.

Vishwas was made in-charge of the Rajasthan unit of AAP after another party leader and Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan called him a ‘BJP agent’. Following which, Khan was also suspended from the party.

