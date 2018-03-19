Outrage in Kerala over professor’s sexist remark on students in purdah

Farook Training College. Assistant Professor Jouhar Munavvir (Inset). (Source: farooktrainingcollege.org) Farook Training College. Assistant Professor Jouhar Munavvir (Inset). (Source: farooktrainingcollege.org)

A professor in Kerala has created outrage for making deeply misogynistic comments about the female students studying in his college. The remarks were purportedly made a few weeks ago at a counselling session outside the college premises.

Speaking about the dressing style of the female Muslim students in the college, Jouhar Munavvir said, “I am the professor of Farook College where 80 per cent students are women, a majority among whom are Muslims. Think about it. The girls wear purdah but wear leggings inside. This is today’s style. They pull up the purdah, showing the leggings to the world. Don’t even talk about muftah. They don’t even wear the muftah. They wrap a shawl around with some 32 steps and 25 pins. That’s the style, revealing the chest. One of the body parts that man is highly attracted to is a woman’s bosom. That’s why it should be covered. But our girls reveal a part of their bosom. Like how we slice a melon open and see the ripe part inside. This style of wearing the muftah is not Islamic.”

The remarks of Munavvir, an assistant professor at the Farook Training College who teaches Social Studies Education, have been widely panned by students organisations. Enraged students belonging to different political outfits held a march to the college demanding action against the professor.

Reacting to the statement, Jaik C Thomas, state president of the SFI said, “This remark is not just anti-woman, it’s anti-human. A person like him should not be allowed into any college in Kerala. We conducted a march to the college yesterday and today and will continue to raise our voices. The college students have complained to the management and will forward it to the education department as well.”

The college, whose teachers draw salaries from the state government, has a private management at the helm. It was established in 1961 and is situated in Kozhikode in north Kerala. Both Munavvir and CA Jawahar, the college principal, were unavailable for comment.