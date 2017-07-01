Outgoing Kerala DGP: ‘More criminals at IPS level than in lower ranks’

According to data released by the Home Department in 2014, in the 54,000-strong police force 950 officials were involved in various criminal cases. According to data released by the Home Department in 2014, in the 54,000-strong police force 950 officials were involved in various criminal cases.

Outgoing Kerala DGP T P Senkumar on Friday said there are more criminals in Kerala Police at the IPS level than at the civil police officers’ level. Speaking after the farewell parade, Senkumar said if 1 per cent of civil police officers (constables) have criminal nature, it reaches 5 per cent at the IPS level. He said he had cordial relations with CM Pinarayi Vijayan, “but I know that some police officials with criminal nature tried to show that I have issues with the CM.”

According to data released by the Home Department in 2014, in the 54,000-strong police force 950 officials were involved in various criminal cases. In 2011, the then government had told the court that around 100 people who were allegedly involved in criminal cases had been recruited as constables. Senkumar was removed as DGP last May, days after the Left government assumed office. However, he waged a legal battle, leading up to the Supreme Court, against his removal which, according to the officer, was against regulations. In April, the Supreme Court directed the state government to reinstate Senkumar as DGP (law and order).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App