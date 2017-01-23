Uttar Pradesh: Out to answer nature call, girl raped by two in Gonda

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped at a village here when she had gone out of her home to attend nature’s call, police said. (Source: Representational Image) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped at a village here when she had gone out of her home to attend nature’s call, police said. (Source: Representational Image)

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped at a village in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh when she had gone out of her home to attend nature’s call, police said. They said the girl belongs to a village under the Khondare police station area and the two accused are also from the same village.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

When the girl was on her way on Sunday, the two youths allegedly forcibly took her away to a secluded place and raped her, police said. The accused fled the scene threatening her against telling anyone about the incident, police said.

An FIR has been filed against the accused and the girl has been sent for medical examination, they said.