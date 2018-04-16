Out on bail gangster shot dead in Haryana

A gangster, who was facing murder trial and was out on bail, was shot dead on Monday in Barwala near Panchkula, allegedly by an accused with whom he shared an old enmity, police said. Bhupesh was shot dead by the assailant in Barwala, they said. According to the police, Bhupesh was going to a barber shop when the accused — along with his accomplices in the car — opened fire and killed him on the spot.

“The accused was accompanied by few more persons when he opened fire at Bhupesh killing him on the spot,” a police official in Barwala said. The official said the gangster, who was facing murder trial, was out on bail. A case has been registered against the accused and further investigations in the case are under progress, he said.

