Out of Siwan, Shahabuddin will lose VIP prisoner status; kin of victims heave sigh of relief

The transfer of former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin from Siwan jail to Tihar jail, following the Supreme Court’s order, is likely to drastically impact his access to people and special facilities in prison.

A source from Siwan jail said the former MP, who has been convicted in 10 cases and is an accused in 45 others, met 50-60 people twice a week before he was shifted to Bhagalpur central jail in May last year.

“His meetings would be nothing less than durbars where he would resolve family disputes and also offer monetary help for marriages,” said the source. “He was provided a separate hall for meeting visitors at Siwan jail and was also allowed separate cooking facilities,” the source said, adding that the former MP would occassionally be served chicken biryani and sweets in violation of rules.

Sources also claimed that the RJD strongman played a role in selection of party candidates in Siwan for the 2015 state polls. Such was his clout that RJD minister Abdul Gafur went to meet Shahabuddin in the jail months after the formation of the Grand Alliance government in Bihar.

The sources added that the former MP also had access to phones that were registered in others’ names. Despite conducting several raids in his ward, authorities did not find any cellphone. Cellphones and SIM cards were, in fact, recovered from adjoining wards.

Soon after the murder of Rajdev Ranjan, bureau chief of Hindustan, the former MP was shifted to Bhagalpur central jail. He was released from the Bhagalpur jail on bail in September last year and was sent back to Siwan jail after Supreme Court cancelled his bail in the acid murder case he is serving life sentence in.

The Supreme Court’s order has left two families relieved. One is that of Chandrakeshwar Prasad. The former MP has been convicted in the murder case of Prasad’s two sons, Girish Raj and Satish Raj, and is an accused in the murder of his eldest son Rajeev Roshan.

“Two of the three witnesses in the Rajeev Roshan case have turned hostile. But, we are still hoping to get justice because police have strong evidence. Now that Shahabuddin would be moved out of Siwan, witnesses in over 30 pending cases would be relieved as they can depose freely. The sheer presence of Shahabuddin in Siwan jail makes life uncertain for those deposing against him,” said 69-year-old Prasad.

The other family to be relieved by the Supreme Court order is that of journalist Rajdev Ranjan. Although Shahabuddin has not been named an accused in the case, he came under the scanner when his aide Laddan Mian was named key accused.

Ranjan’s wife Asha Ranjan said: “Besides increasing chances of a fair trial, Shahabuddin’s transfer will also check his unruly supporters”. Asha, who has received two threat calls in the past three months, said: “We live under so much pressure just because of the fear of one person”.