Out of jail for a day, Indrani Mukherjea performs her father’s last rites

Indrani Mukherjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, was released from jail on Tuesday for a day after a CBI Court allowed her to perform her father’s last rites. She was arrested in August last year for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena.

Her husband, former media baron Peter Mukerjea is also in prison for allegedly abetting in the murder. Recently, his bail plea to attend the marriage of his niece was denied by a court. It, however, allowed him to take join the wedding through video conference.

Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, who is out of jail for a day, performs last rites rituals of her father pic.twitter.com/COzg44DTeB — ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016

The alleged murder of Sheena Bora came to light in 2015 when a former driver employed by the Mukerjeas confessed to police for allegedly assisting Indrani in committing the crime. Sheena was allegedly strangled to death by Indrani with the help of her former husband Sanjeev Khanna. She was killed for being in a relationship with Peter Mukerjea’s son from an earlier marriage. Rahul Mukherjea was repeatedly told that Sheena flew out of the country.

