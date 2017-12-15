Out-of-court settlement ideal for Ayodhya dispute: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Art of Living Founder Ravi Shankar (File/Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav) Art of Living Founder Ravi Shankar (File/Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav)

Working to find a solution on the ongoing Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in Ayodhya, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Friday said that an out-of-court settlement would be the best solution and that he would talk to all stakeholders in this regard.

On the sidelines of a programme organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Ravi Shankar said what one can achieve through friendship can never be done through conflicts. “I am talking to all people (stakeholders)… Both the communities must come together. An out-of-court settlement is the best solution to this problem,” he said as quoted by PTI.

Ravi Shankar also said that he had been receiving “positive response” on the matter from several quarters since his visit to Ayodhya last month.

In November, he had spent a day in Ayodhya after meeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He, however, refused to comment on an accusation by the Congress that he was a “government agent”. “I will not comment on this but I will like to say that whatever I do, I do it on my own,” he said.

In a bid to resolve Ayodhya issue, Ravi Shankar had reportedly met Nirmohi Akhara leaders and Muslim law board members recently.

Though the AIMPLB is not a party in the case, being the apex Islamic body on religious and personal matters, it wields considerable influence.

The Allahabad High Court, in 2010, had ruled a three-way division of the disputed 2.77-acre area at Ayodhya among Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Lord Ram Lalla.

with PTI inputs

