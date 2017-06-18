Out for morning walk, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh fractures his leg

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday suffered a fracture in his left leg, according to a close aide. The 65-year-old twisted his ankle during his morning walk session at his official residence in the capital, the aide added.

The aide said the veteran BJP leader was immediately taken to the AIIMS where his leg was plastered. He also returned home after receiving treatment in the hospital.

With PTI inputs

